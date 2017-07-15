Lifeboat tows fishing vessel to shore

The UK Coastguard requested the assistance of RNLI Newbiggin at 9.45am today after a call for help from the 24-ft fishing boat Rodbender.

Newbiggin’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Richard Wake Burdon was quickly launched, with four volunteer crew on board, and it quickly located the drifting vessel – which had suffered engine failure half-a-mile east of Church Point.

With a tow attached, the lifeboat headed south to Blyth where the Rodbender and her crew of three were passed into the care of the Blyth Coastguard team.

The casualty vessel was towed to the Royal Northumberland Yacht Club and safely secured at the visitor’s berth to enable it to undergo repairs.

Shortly afterwards, the Newbiggin lifeboat left the harbour and headed north back to its base.