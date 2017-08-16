Lifeboat tows stricken fishing boat to safety

Have your say

Newbiggin RNLI’s Atlantic 85 vessel Richard Wake Burdon came to the aid of a 15ft pleasure fishing boat yesterday morning.

The UK Coastguard requested the launch of the lifeboat at 09.50am after the two people on board Redemmed made a call for assistance.

The lifeboat was quickly launched, with four volunteer crew on board, and they quickly located the drifting vessel off Cresswell.

The boat had earlier suffered engine starting problems and the offshore wind was thwarting attempts to make for the shore.

With a tow attached, the lifeboat headed to Cresswell for a short journey to the beach where the Redemmed and her crew were passed into the care of the Newbiggin Coastguard team.

Once it was safely recovered on the beach, the Newbiggin RNLI vessel left the beach and headed south back to its base.