Light aircraft emergency in Northumberland

Emergency services at the plane. Picture by Andrew Cowan
Emergency services were called when a light aircraft had to make an emergency landing in north Northumberland today.

Police, ambulance and fire service were called to the Embleton area at about 5pm.

A Tweet from Northumbria Police reported ‘We’re at a light aircraft collision in Northumberland. Thankfully all ok and no serious injuries.’

The aircraft appears to be in a field with its nose to the ground and a broken propellor.

The plane. Picture by Andrew Cowan

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Andrew Cowan

The light aircraft in a field. Picture from @NPRoadPolicing

