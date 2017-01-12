Lisa to help others with weight loss

A woman who has achieved weight loss success with Slimming World has started her own group.

Lisa Simpson decided to take action after getting to the point where she avoided going out socialising with friends and family.

Lisa Simpson pictured before she lost a significant amount of weight with Slimming World.

She joined Slimming World last April and has made consistent progress since then. She has now lost seven stone since she first started.

An opportunity came up to be a consultant and she was successful. Sessions for her class take place on Mondays at The Northumberland Church of England Academy’s Josephine Butler Campus.

Lisa, who lives in Morpeth, said: “I’ve lost count of how many times I had a strop and cancelled a night out because I felt so uncomfortable.

“I would make cheesecakes, pies, biscuits and scones and I had a massive addiction to chocolate.

Lisa Simpson pictured after she lost a significant amount of weight with Slimming World.

“I was shaking when I walked into the room on the night I joined Slimming World, but the consultant came straight over with a cheery welcome to make me feel completely at ease and the members who were there said hello and were so friendly.

“I can’t believe the results – I feel fantastic and I can definitely say that Slimming World has completely changed my life.

“I’m so passionate about Slimming World that I decided I wanted to help and support others and I’m thrilled to have been given the opportunity to start my own class.”

The sessions are held between 7pm and 8.30pm. For more information, call Lisa on 07805 272357.