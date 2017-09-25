Litter-pickers spruce up their park

Volunteers collected more than 20 bags of rubbish during a litter-pick at Gallagher Park in Bedlington.

After spending their Saturday morning picking, complete with gloves, pickers and bags, the group enjoyed tea, coffee and cake in the park’s pavilion.

Coun Bill Crosby, chairman of the Friends of Gallagher Park, who organised the event, was delighted with the outcome.

He said: “Today showed just what a community can do when they work together to improve their environment. I would like to thank all those who took part. It was a great achievement by all concerned and Gallagher Park looks much better as a result.”

He also thanked Bedlington Terriers, who donated free tickets for the next home game to all those who took part.