A new base for support charity

A charity is selling its Blyth headquarters as it formally relocates to new premises elsewhere in Northumberland.

Set up in 1995, ESCAPE Family Support provides a community-led response and specialist support for carers and families affected by a loved one’s substance use.

It also provides support to drug and alcohol users and educational services such as nutrition and health advice; finance, budgeting, housing and employment assistance.

Following decisions to streamline some functions, it is relocating its head office to the Susan Kennedy Centre in Ashington, which is a state-of-the-art community health and well-being hub that is used by a number of organisations.

With its Emily Davison House building in Blyth currently in the process of sale completion, more of its resources have been moved to the hub in recent weeks.

ESCAPE will also make more use of its other base in Blyth at Spectrum, Stanley Street, and it continues to provide low cost pre-loved children’s clothing and equipment from its charity shop at Keel Row Shopping Centre.

Founder and chief executive of ESCAPE, Janet Murphy, said: “Like other small to medium sized charities, the last few years of austerity have resulted in a need to consolidate and ensure sustainability of our vital support services.

“ESCAPE continues to provide its full range of services and we are currently developing new projects.”

Anyone who is struggling and in need of support can contact the charity on its 24/7 helpline – 07702 833944.