A ship built for speed

As the Tall Ships arrive in Blyth the town can show that it is well used to such vessels.

For this oil painting shows the three-masted barquentine ship the Smiling Morn, which was built in Blyth in 1870 by Hodgson and Soulsby.

The ship held the record for a trip from the Baltic to the Northumberland port, travelling at a speed of 12 knots against the usual eight knots.

It is also thought to have held a record from the British Isles to Sydney, Australia, where it was sold.

The painting was owned by Sydney Soulsby, a headmaster in Blyth, whose grandfather Robert designed the ship with his brother John. It is now owned by Sydney’s nephew Ken Soulsby, of Jesmond.