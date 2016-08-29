A wealth of praise for firm

Experience and quality is adding up to a top national ranking for Northumberland financial advisers.

Explore Wealth Management has been named in the UK’s top 250 independent financial advisers based on reviews on consumer ratings website VouchedFor.co.uk

The Cramlington-based firm, which was established in 1978, is one of just three in the north east to feature in the list.

Founder and managing director Stephen Sumner said the success is down to providing tailor-made solutions for clients, some of whom have been customers for more than 30 years, as well as restricting services to a limited number of people at any one time to ensure outstanding satisfaction.

“We are very proud to receive national recognition for the excellent level of service we provide to our clients,” he said.

“Our team firmly believes in providing better financial advice in which people have total confidence in the adviser they are speaking to.

“They must know their advisor really cares about their needs and has the expertise to assist them in creating and maintaining a plan to achieve their financial goals in life.”

He added: “We look after our clients by giving them completely independent and straight-forward advice, face-to-face, in an honest and friendly way.

“There is nothing more rewarding to us than helping people make a positive difference to their personal situation.”

The business serves clients in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and Durham.