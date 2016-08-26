Academy pleased with its GCSE results

A number of students at The Blyth Academy were celebrating yesterday after receiving their GCSE results.

The school achieved an increase in the number of pupils gaining five A* to C grades, including English and maths, and there has been improved performance in a number of other key measures such as the average attainment grade for students.

Jessica Wilson (one A*, six As and five Bs), Natalie Roper (one A*, four As, five Bs and one C) and Stephanie Davison (two A*s, four As, four Bs and two Cs) were among those to do particularly well.

Biology, physics and physical education were particularly strong subjects for the school, which converted to academy status under the sponsorship of Northern Education Trust in October 2013.

Sarah Ramsden, principal of The Blyth Academy, said: “Our Year 11 students deserve every success after working exceptionally hard to achieve some fantastic results.

“This has enabled them to be in a much better place to follow their aspirations into further education, whether it is in our Sixth Form or elsewhere. I wish all our students the very best of luck in their future endeavours.”

She praised the teaching staff for their dedication and commitment and added that she was keen to recognise the impact of support from Northern Education Trust and the governing body this year.

She is also looking forward to continued strong relationships with parents, students and the local community.