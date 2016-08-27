Activities of the gold standard

Olympic fever has gripped a Cramlington care home as residents got into the Rio spirit.

A flavour of the Games was delivered to residents of Scarbrough Court, courtesy of local entertainer Mark Turner.

He organised various ball games, using hand-eye co-ordination to aim balls at buckets or play seated volleyball, as well as a host of other activities.

And there were even medals for achievement to dish out.

Activities co-ordinator Dawn Peters said: “The residents loved it.

“Events like this really help to support the health and wellbeing of our residents to keep active, and they can be enjoyed by everyone at the home.”

Mark is a regular at the home, visiting twice a month to provide Music and Movement sessions, including sing-along sessions and playing the ukulele.