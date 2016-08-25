All’s shipshape for village’s family fun day

A family fun day is being held this weekend in Seaton Sluice to coincide with the Blyth Tall Ships visit.

The event is being held on Saturday at St Paul’s Church, from 10am to 5pm.

There will be craft stalls and an art exhibition, as well as a professionally-run treasure hunt, pirate activities, a coconut shy with real coconuts as prizes, stocks and a face-painter.

All profits will go to Delaval Parish, which includes St Michael’s New Hartley and The Church of our Lady in Seaton Delaval, as well as St Paul’s.

A 3ft square quilted painting of Old Seaton Sluice with Tall Ships was crafted by Barbara Burgess, using silk material and Kaffe Fasset fabrics, which will be displayed in The Tower in Seaton Sluice as part of the Tall Ships Regatta. To bid for it call 0191 237 5163 by tomorrow (Friday).