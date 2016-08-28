Bells sound tribute to war soldier

Tribute has been paid to a Cramlington bell-ringer who died in the First World War.

All 29 soldiers from the area who died on the first day of the Battle of the Somme were commemorated at Cramlington War Memorial on the 100th anniversary of their death on July 1.

And on July 20 there was a special tribute to John Riseborough, who died on that date in 1916 from wounds received in the battle.

A century on, the bells of St Nicholas Church in Cramlington Village, where John had served as bell-ringer, rang a quarter peel of plain bob doubles, and he was also remembered at St Nicholas Cathedral in Newcastle.

John had lived next door to the Fox and Hounds, now The Green, in Cramlington Village, before moving to Shankhouse when his mother remarried after his father John’s death.

In 1901 he was working as a pony driver below ground, and in 1911, aged 28, was a coal hewer, by which time his mother had given birth to 11 children, with four surviving.

In 1912 he married Edith Alberta Endean, from the memorial sculptor family in Cramlington, who lived to the age of 86.

John is buried at La Neuvelle British cemetery in Corbie, France.

A spokeswoman said: “Exactly 100 years later we remember John in such a special way, and also the others who died.”