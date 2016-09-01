Ben returns to his roots for own gym

A former cricketer has returned to his roots to open his first personal fitness centre.

Ben Harmison, who played for Durham and Kent, has opened Harmison Personal Training business.

He has taken a five-year lease on a 3,200sq ft unit and open storage land at the entrance to Lynefields Park – the site of the former Alcan smelter near Ashington.

Ben said: “The space and equipment at Lynefields Park make this an ideal location to establish Harmison Personal Training.

“As well as gym membership we’re also providing boot camps and bespoke training and conditioning courses seven days a week.

“As site owner, Harworth Estates has been great to deal with and now that we’re up and running I’m looking forward to growing the business and creating jobs in a community I’ve always considered home.”

Ben joins other tenants on the site including Lynx Precast, H-Mix, C&J Marine, Sisk and Paul Scott, a former Rio Tinto Alcan employee, who has set up a business recycling wooden pallets.

Eddie Peat, director at Harworth Estates, said: “Demolition of the former chimneys and the subsequent clean-up of the site was an important milestone in the redevelopment of Lynefields Park.

“We’ve continued to work to promote the site’s existing units to commercial units.

“In the meantime, we wish Ben and our other existing tenants every success as they grow their businesses and create new employment opportunities for local people.”