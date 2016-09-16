BEST OF NORTHUMBERLAND: Award winners revealed

Unsung community heroes were honoured at last night’s glitzy and emotional Best of Northumberland awards ceremony.
The celebration event took place at Linden Hall, Longhorsley.
Organised by Northeast Press – publishers of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader – as well as Tweeddale Press’s Berwick Advertiser, the annual event is a celebration of bravery, determination, commitment and achievement.
A range of local heroes were honoured in various categories during the ceremony. The principal sponsor for this year’s celebration was Banks Group.
THE WINNERS
Sporting Achievement, sponsored by Northumbrian Water: Alex Kate Brown (Newbiggin by the Sea).
Community Group, sponsored by Active Northumberland: Real Deal Plus (Ashington).
Community Champion, sponsored by Northumberland County Council: Stewart Allen (Bedlington).
Student of the Year, sponsored by Northumberland College: Isabella Redmayne and Anna Camsell (Morpeth’s King Edward VI High School).
Role Model, sponsored by News Post Leader: Clive Gray (Blyth Tall Ship project).
Volunteer, sponsored by Berwick Advertiser: Knitted with love, Pauline Greaves.
Child of Achievement, sponsored by Active Northumberland: Rachel Alice Hooley (Cramlington).
Fund-raiser, sponsored by ARCH: TT Electronics (Bedlington).
Green Champion, sponsored by Banks Group: Carole Catchpole (Longframlington).
Sports Team, sponsored by Northumbrian Water: Northumberland Girls U13 cricket team.
Matthew Phillips Child of Courage, sponsored by Banks Group: Oliver Shanks (North Broomhill); Paige Tazey (Cramlington); Kaycee Hand (Branxton).
Lifetime Contribution, sponsored by Morpeth Herald: Richard (Tim) Martin and Barbara Martin (Newbiggin-by-the-Sea).
Exceptional Community Award, sponsored by Northumberland Gazette: Northumberland County Council for the Blyth Tall Ships Regatta 2016
