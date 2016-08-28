Big chop for good cause

Six-year-old Mya Davison, of Ashington, has lost her long locks and raised money in aid of a children’s cancer charity.

She was out with mum Jaq when she saw a cancer charity poster featuring a girl with no hair and she said she wanted to give some of her hair to help a girl in that situation.

When her mum told her about Little Princess Trust, which provides free real-hair wigs to youngsters in the UK and Ireland who lose their hair during cancer treatment, the Bothal Primary Lower School pupil was keen to have the cut.

Her proud parents organised a Mya’s Big Chop event at Ashington Comrades Social Club and it was carried out by Jaq’s cousin Theresa Hall, who works at In Style Hair and Beauty Salon in Ashington.

Jaq said: “Mya loved the haircut as she knew it will be going to a little girl who needs it. She has raised over £650, with a little more to come.”