Birthday boy Jack meets Captain Jack at the Tall Ships

Birthday boy Jack Robinson got the perfect present at the Tall Ships Regatta.
The Blyth youngster met his favourite film character, pirate captain Jack Sparrow, on board the Tall Ship Shtandart.
Jack was celebrating his seventh birthday at the Regatta yesterday and couldn't believe his luck when he came face to face with his namesake, played by Johnny Depp in the smash-hit films Pirates of the Caribbean.
Keep up to date with everything that's happening at the Regatta by following our live blog, http://www.newspostleader.co.uk/news/local/tall-ships-blyth-2016-live-1-8088875
Remember to use the hashtag TallShipsBlyth to get involved.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.