BLYTH TALL SHIPS: Exhibition to support Regatta and project

A maritime artist has created his own personal recognition to the Blyth Tall Ships Regatta.

Edwin Blackburn has produced a painting of the Williams II tall ship, as well as a limited edition print run, both of which will be on show among his exhibition due to open this weekend.

Money from the exhibition and sales of the print will go towards the Tall Ship project.

The charity is helping to uncover the history of Blyth and re-acting the voyage of discovery of Antarctica 200 years on in a wooden Tall Ship that the charity’s trainees and volunteers are refitting.

Edwin was inspired to support the charity by donating the proceeds of the sale of the original painting depicting “The Williams II approaching Blyth harbour”.

Edwin said: “I’m proud to be involved and help the charity in my own small way.”

The exhibition ‘Tall Ships and the Northumberland Coast’ will be held at The Blagdon Gallery, Milkhope Centre, from Sunday until the end of the Regatta.

Signed Limited Edition prints also available direct from the Blyth Tall Ship Organisation and Frameworks Gallery, Blyth.

Clive Gray, chief executive of Blyth Tall Ship, said: “We are hugely grateful to Edwin.

“This is a real honour for Blyth Tall Ship and recognises the great work our community volunteers, supporters, trainees and staff are doing to change perceptions and inspire different futures in Blyth.”

The project trains 50 young people and volunteers a year in Heritage Boat building skills at NVQ Level and working with archive and museum volunteers, is also conserving, digitising and sharing, the archives of the Port of Blyth.