Cadets complete Gold expedition

Air Cadets from across the Durham/Northumberland Wing area recently completed the expedition for their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award.

Most of the young adults, who were drawn from squadrons as far apart geographically as Ashington and Newton Aycliffe, had already completed the award’s Bronze and Silver levels, so this was the culmination of their DofE experience.

The 18 cadets and staff, aged from 16 to 23, spent four days in Northumberland’s Cheviot Hills. The teams of cadets completed a journey on foot that they had planned themselves, taking them from Wooler down to Alwinton.

They were entirely self-sufficient throughout, carrying all their own equipment and food, camping out in tents and even collecting and purifying their drinking water en route.

Flight Lieutenant Liz Green, the Wing’s DofE award officer and expedition co-ordinator, said: “This is one of the toughest challenges that our young people face in their cadet career.

“As well as the physicality of the venture, they have to be resilient in the face of difficult terrain and unpredictable weather and must learn to work as a team and accept each other’s differences if they are to complete it successfully.

“The life skills they learn as part of this experience will stand them in good stead as they move on to the challenges of university and/or the workplace.”

The cadets, once they have completed all five sections of the Gold Award, will travel to St James’s Palace in London to receive their awards.