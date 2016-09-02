Charlie flags up his artistic talent

A youngster has flagged up his artistic talent after one of his drawings was raised to new heights.

Charlie Clague, 10, from Bedlington, is the winner of Miller Homes North East’s Tall Ships Regatta children’s drawing competition, which invited youngsters to draw the design of a flag to welcome the Regatta into Blyth.

His design was made into a real flag which was raised to the top of a flagpole at Miller Homes’ Portland Wynd development in Blyth ahead of the Tall Ships’ arrivals.

Charlie’s design includes Blyth’s famous beach huts, as well as his take on what his dream Tall Ship would look like, sailing along the north east’s coastline.

Andrew Somerville, Miller Homes North East’s regional sales manager, said: “As our Portland Wynd development is so close to the coast and the Port of Blyth, we wanted to get the local community involved in helping us to mark the arrival of the Tall Ships Regatta in a special way – launching our children’s drawing competition seemed the perfect way to mark the occasion.

“We were so impressed by the entries which we received and would like to say very well done to Charlie.”

Charlie said: “I’m so happy to have won Miller Homes’ drawing competition and felt really proud to see my flag design at the top of the flagpole at Portland Wynd. It’s great knowing that so many people will get to see this on their way to see the Tall Ships.

“As part of my prize I also get to take home a flag of my own which I can’t wait to display in my bedroom.”

“I’m so pleased that the judges chose me as the winner.”

