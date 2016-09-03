Club nets a national title

A junior football club is celebrating after netting a second national award for grassroots football.

Seaton Delaval Dynamos Junior FC, named a National Charter Standard Club of the Year in 2013, has been named joint winners in the Grassroots Club category of the National FA Respect awards.

They were recognised for stressing the importance of team spirit, integrity, fairness and enjoyment above an over-arching desire to win at all costs.

Representatives from the Club were invited to a special awards lunch at Wembley with members of the 1966 England World Cup winning team and other famous names in football including Sir Alex Ferguson and Sam Allardyce. They were presented with the award by David Gill, Acting Chairman of the English FA. The club will also receive a cash award of £2,000.

Laurence Jones, The FA’s Head of Clubs and Leagues, said: “The winners represent the crème de la crème among an inspirational group of leagues, clubs and individuals.

“Each has shown determination to ensure that the game is played in the manner it should be – by instilling and maintaining Respect in the game it is fitting that those that have excelled over the past season should be recognised for their achievements.”

The club, formed in 2009, have started some new teams this year and are still looking for a couple of u12, u13, and u17 players.

Anyone interested in joining the club as a player or coach can call Rob on 07886 866510.