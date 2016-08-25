Councillor gets his garden shipshape for Regatta

Northumberland County Council leader has made sure his home is shipshape ahead of the Tall Ships Regatta.

Coun Grant has painted a 4ft high version of the Regatta’s official logo, to display on his garden wall.

The emblem of three sailing ships was drawn freehand on hardboard and completed with enamel paints, then topped off nautical-style with Union flag bunting.

The councillor and keen handyman said: “This will be the biggest event of the year in Northumberland and I wanted to show my personal support for it in a unique way.”

Up to 30 of the world’s most spectacular Tall Ships will sail into the Port of Blyth for a packed Bank Holiday weekend programme of fun and attractions, starting on Friday.

The celebrations also mark the 60th anniversary of the Tall Ships Race and the event ends with a dash across the North Sea to Gothenburg in Sweden.

As well as grand parades involving the international crews, live music and nightly fireworks, the Regatta will feature 1.5 miles of family entertainment, fairground rides and stalls showcasing local food and drink in a pop-up Northumberland Village.

There’s also the chance for visitors to explore many of the spectacular vessels, which include ships from Poland, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium as well as from around the UK.