Cramlington leisure centre reopens after £3.5m facelift

A Cramlington leisure centre officially reopened today following a £3.5million refurbishment.

Concordia Leisure Centre has been transformed in three phases into a modern, multi-functional hub for the community, bringing together a range of services and leisure activities in one place.

Improvements include a new reception area, a luxury spa, a refurbished gym with the latest exercise equipment, the region’s only clip ’n climb facility, a soft play area and a Strike 10-pin bowling alley.

The centre has also been redesigned to include the town’s library and customer services as part of a review of Northumberland County Council’s property portfolio, providing a one-stop shop for easy access to services.

County councillor Val Tyler, cabinet member for arts, leisure and culture, unveiled a commemorative plaque today.

She said: “It gives me great pleasure to be able to officially reopen the leisure centre, which represents a major investment for the town and is part of a programme of investment in leisure services which adds up to more than £40million across the county.

“The work has made a huge difference inside the centre, creating a more modern look and feel, along with a range of new activities that will appeal to families and individuals and will be a real asset to Cramlington for many years to come.”

The project was funded by the county council and Active Northumberland, designed by Newcastle-based architects JDDK Ltd and built by Robertsons Ltd.

Lorraine Dewison, chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: “Supporting people’s health, happiness and wellbeing is a key priority for the county council.That’s why we are investing so heavily in leisure services and why we are so excited to be able to launch Concordia, for local people and visitors to Cramlington.

“The new-look centre gives people every opportunity to get active and enjoy one of the most modern leisure facilities in Northumberland. I am sure that local people will come to appreciate what we are striving to achieve and will take great pleasure from the facilities on offer at the centre.”

Paralympic athlete Stephen Miller MBE, from Cramlington, competing in Rio, Tweeted his approval: ‘Thanks to Active Northumberland for use of their leisure facilities – especially loving the new spa at Concordia.’