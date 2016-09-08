Elections for county’s teenagers

Young people in Northumberland can put themselves forward to represent their peers in the Youth Parliament and Youth Cabinet elections.

Anyone aged 13 to 19 and attending school in the county can nominate themselves as a candidate to stand on campaigns that would benefit their peers.

There are two places available in the Northumberland Youth Parliament, which represents the county on a regional and national platform and brings attention to issues affecting young people.

Northumberland Youth Cabinet has five openings for members with a passion for speaking on behalf of their age group. It represents young people’s views within the council and county and has the ability to suggest policy changes to key decision makers and ways in which the council can work better for young people.

MYPs (Members of Youth Parliament) from across the country vote for their top national campaign annually.

Cabinet member for children’s services, Coun Robert Arckless, said: “The Youth Parliament in Northumberland has made a big difference to youth services in the county and with a total of 5,500 votes last year, we are seeing an increasing number of young people getting involved.”

Candidate nominations are open from now until noon on Friday, October 21.

From the week commencing Monday, October 31, candidates will campaign for votes and the results will be announced in December.

To request more information, or register your interest in standing for the youth elections, call 01670 620320 or email participation@northumberland.gov.uk