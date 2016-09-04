Enterprise in jobs link

A house-builder working on a scheme in Morpeth has linked up with a local initiative to highlight some of its available jobs.

Adverts displaying the roles in Barratt Homes North East’s construction and service team for the South Fields development in Stobhill were placed in the Community Link facility on Shields Road, which is home to Northumberland Community Enterprise and the iLearn project.

The positions include a store person and forklift truck operator.

Brooke Burgess, Northumberland Community Enterprise director, said: “We work hard to offer a range of opportunities to disadvantaged members of the community.

“We’re delighted that such a company as Barratt Homes is advertising through our office and the roles have already proved very popular.”