Esmee currently on a Tall Ships adventure

A Northumberland teenager has set sail on the adventure of a lifetime.

Esmee Webley is on board Maybe, taking part in the Tall Ships race Blyth to Gothenburg.

Although flying is her main passion, she felt that being a member of a crew in the week-long race across the North Sea that started on Monday was too good an opportunity to miss.

The Morpeth resident has been with the Bedlington Squadron Air Cadets for nearly four years.

Over the weekend when the regatta was in Blyth, there was an air cadets information tent and she and fellow squadron members from across the county were present to speak to young people and parents about what the organisation has to offer.

Speaking on Saturday, the 17-year-old said: “I applied individually to be part of the Tall Ships race as I believe it will be a great experience.

“I sent a couple of emails to explain why I was keen to go on the voyage and I was thrilled when I was lucky enough to be chosen.

“Being in a challenging environment with people I don’t know will help my skills development, but I’m also hoping to enjoy it and I’m looking forward to making new friends.

“I wouldn’t have been able to have so many fantastic opportunities and put myself forward for something like this without the support of my squadron.”

Esmee, who is also an explorer scout, thanked Morpeth North county councillor David Bawn for providing some of his small schemes allocation to help fund her place in the regatta.

She ideally would like to be a pilot with the RAF or Royal Navy and after a work experience stint there earlier this summer, she enrolled to train for a microlight National Private Pilot’s Licence with Purple Aviation at Eshott Airfield.