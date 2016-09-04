Event ‘was productive’

Those who put together an open day at Newbiggin Learning Hive have declared it a success.

Organised by Northern Learning Trust in conjunction with Bernicia, the event was held to attract new learners to the facility and give them a taster of some of the activities and courses on offer.

Koast Radio was in attendance on the day to provide live music and the Major of Ashington, Coun Avril Chisholm, and Mayor of Newbiggin, Coun Stuart Todd, came along to show their support.

Cate Blatherwick, tutor at Newbiggin Learning Hive, thanked Bernicia for its support and said the day had been a productive one, with new learners wanting to engage and get involved.

Employability support is offered to job seekers wanting help with CVs and application forms, among other services available at the facility.