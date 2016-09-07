Familiar face will open fun fund-raiser

World Cup winner Jack Charlton will return to his home town to open an event that will raise funds for and awareness of the Combined Cadet Force (CCF).

The family fun day will take place on Sunday at the Northumberland Church of England Academy’s Josephine Butler Campus in Ashington between 11am and 4pm.

The poster for the event to raise funds for the Combined Cadet Force.

There will be performances from North East England Cadet Pipes and Drums, Dance Delicious, Lee Craig (singer) and Marvin Hanson (drummer) and demonstrations from Highland and Irish dancers, a karate group and Wansbeck Gymnastics Club.

Attractions and activities at the event include a funfair, various stalls, a bungee trampoline, archery, a bouncy castle, pony rides courtesy of Paddock Hall, a coconut shie, Hooray Soft Play and a climbing wall.

There will also be a raffle with amazing prizes, demonstrations from the Coastguard and RNLI and the police and fire service will be in attendance.

A moment’s silence and balloon release in honour of a lost member of staff by cadets will be held.

Anyone interested in holding a stall, or for more information about the event, call Nicola on 07710 500274 or Beverley on 07546 776036.