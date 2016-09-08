Family picture at Tall Ships proves popular

A Blyth police officer’s surprise visit from his family at the Tall Ships was a big hit on social media after it was captured on camera.

The picture of the Legge family has received hundreds of likes on Facebook and Twitter.

One of PC Scott Legge’s 12-hour shifts at the event was on his wedding anniversary.

He thought wife Sarah, who runs the Maid to Butler business and the recently established Maid to Care home help services for people who need a bit of extra support around the house, and children Oliver and Harrison were still on holiday, but instead they came along on the day.

PC Legge said: “It was a brilliant surprise and a fantastic day – I spent as much time with them as I could and they stayed for the fireworks in the evening.

“The family photo was put on the Blyth neighbourhood team’s Twitter page (@NPNBlythNPT) and then it was posted on the Facebook page for Northumbria Police.

“It has had well over 1,000 likes and we’re overwhelmed with the response.

“The Tall Ships weekend was a great event to get our faces seen and explain what we do to the public.”