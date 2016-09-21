Fears over traffic impact of shops

A junction with a busy road in Blyth has been described as an ‘accident waiting to happen’ after the opening of two shops.

Planning permission for a change of use to the ground floor of the former pub The Windmill on Cowpen Road was granted by Northumberland County Council last year.

A Greggs outlet opened a few months ago and a Spar store began trading at the end of August. But residents of the Craigmill Park estate that comes out onto Cowpen Road are unhappy because some vehicles parking next to these shops have made it very difficult for those with cars to see traffic coming from the right.

They are now calling on the county council to take action.

One of the residents, Colin Palmer, said: “It’s impossible sometimes as there’s not even the tiniest gap that you can see through. It’s definitely an accident waiting to happen.

“Yellow lines could be put down on the bit of road next to the shops, but we believe railings or bollards are required because the lorries and other vehicles have enough room to park fully on the pavement and some have already done this since the Greggs opened.

“I can’t believe the planning application was approved without this measure because it was obvious that these problems were going to happen.”

A spokeswoman for the county council said: “We are looking into the issues raised.”

More than 200 people signed a petition set up by staff and regulars at The Windmill two years ago in an attempt to make then owners Punch Taverns think again about selling the pub.