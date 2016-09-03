Firm is on the road to growth

Business is booming for a Cramlington software provider as it makes an acquisition.

Mandata (Management and Data) Services, which offers integrated transport management systems to haulage companies across the UK and Europe, has taken over Glowsoft as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Glowsoft had previously been a part-owned subsidiary of the business and its document management software had been used exclusively by Mandata for a number of years.

The acquisition followed the sale of shares by Glowsoft managers Geoff Biggins and Phil Hyde for an undisclosed sum, and both men will continue to play a role in the business.

Mandata chief executive Mark Norcliffe said: “It was a natural step for us to bring Glowsoft 100 per cent into the Mandata fold as it has been an integral part of our business for a number of years.

“We are a growing business and continually looking at innovative ways to advance our products and add value to our customers.”

North east law firm Muckle LLP oversaw the transaction, having previously advised the businesses. A major part of the work was the transfer of intellectual property.

Geoff Biggins said: “After working with Muckle previously I was very impressed with the team’s professionalism and expertise across a range of legal fields.

“Its team is able to complete deals on time and on budget.”

Mandata has a turnover of £4.7m and employs 55 people.