Firm’s site named health ambassador

A company’s facility in Northumberland has received a prestigious North East award.

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s manufacturing site in Cramlington was recently awarded ambassador status in the Better Health at Work Award (BHAWA) in recognition of its dedication to health and well-being, both for staff and the surrounding community.

The criteria to achieve the accolade includes establishing staff ‘health advocates’, providing support to help staff stop smoking, creating a better awareness of how health can be affected by work activities and running health improvement campaigns to address the most popular topics mentioned by staff.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust health improvement specialist Steven Chater supports businesses in Northumberland to achieve the BHAWA.

He said: “In addition to the range of health support offered to staff, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s lead health advocate at the Cramlington site (Ann Woollett) has also acted as a mentor for other organisations, sharing experience and lessons learned, and developed community initiatives such as helping with a local allotment.”

At the higher level of the award, organisations need to promote health within their wider community and to families of the workforce.

Ann Woollett said: “Manag-ement is 100 per cent supportive of giving staff as much help as we can to maintain and improve health and well-being.”

