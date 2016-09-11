Firm starts site works

A house-builder has started work on the site of its new development in Morpeth.

Situated at The Dell on the outskirts of the town centre, Oakland Park by Story Homes will feature a collection of 39 detached four and five bedroom homes made up of eight new house types.

David Leightley, from Bedlington, has been recruited as site manager. The 46-year-old said: “When the opportunity came up to manage the Oakland Park site, I jumped at the chance.

“We are currently in the first phase of site set-up, which includes laying down the infrastructure, roads and sewers, and we will shortly be able to start building the foundations of the first plots.”