First for fundraising

People in the north east are charity champions.

Research by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) has found that the region’s residents are most likely in the UK to arrange a fundraising event for a good cause.

A survey of 2,000 people found that 94 per cent of respondents in the region would organise an event, while 66 per cent said that giving to charity was important to them.

When it came to methods of fundraising, 23 per cent favoured a coffee morning, with 18 per cent opting for a cake sale, and nine per cent for a quiz.

The BHF is urging everyone to raise funds in their own way to help the charity’s life-saving research. Visit www.bhf.org.uk/yourway for a free pack.