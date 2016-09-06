Focusing on dementia

Caring optician’s staff will be making new friends thanks to dementia training.
Members of the Blyth, Ashington and Morpeth teams at Specsavers have taken part in a scheme with the Alzheimer’s Society to become Dementia Friends.
The initiative aims to develop a better understanding of the condition to enable staff to support customers and colleagues who may be affected by it.
All those who have received the training will wear a Dementia Friends badge.
Blyth store director John Ludlow said: “Being more aware of dementia is an incredibly positive development for our team and our offering to customers.”
