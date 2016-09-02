Four miles of fencing and 2,000 cones – what it took to welcome the Tall Ships

The Tall Ships Regatta Blyth was not only a massive success but a huge logistical operation. Here some fascinating behind-the-scenes facts and figures.
Items and equipment
518 pyrotechnic explosions every night
7 fairgrounds
6,000 metres of rope
1,820 cones
75 tower lights
1,216 pieces of pedestrian barrier
440 heavy duty barriers
4.4 miles of fencing
20 generators
3 helicopters
2 Royal Naval vessels
Staff and contractors included
125 stewards each day
120 police each day
60 first aiders each day
140 volunteers
50 members of local services keeping the streets clean
80 trainees
16 fire performers
30 street performers
20 bands
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.