Girl guides help mark special centenary

Girl guides from Ashington and Cramlington joined thousands of their peers for a special celebratory event.

Thousands of girlguiding members from the north east attended Fountains Abbey for an evening of jousting on space hoppers, live music and mediaeval activities to mark 100 years of Girlguiding’s Senior Section.

The evening got underway with theatre workshops, archery, falconry and a host of exciting activities including mediaeval re-enactment, modern day jousting and leather tooling.

Girlguiding’s Chief Guide, Valearie le Vaillant, said, “It has been a magical evening. I have been so privileged to share the evening with them.”

“It has been a fabulous opportunity to celebrate all guiding can offer young women at a crucial moment in their life.”

Girlguiding’s Senior Section is open to all girls aged 14 to 25, offering a host of amazing opportunities to older girls in guiding.

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk