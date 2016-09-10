Group rides out in memory of Shaun

A group of 20 friends got on their bikes to help raise awareness and funds to support people with mental health problems.

Mum-of-three Karen Black organised the ride after her husband Shaun took his own life last year after suffering for many years with bipolar disorder.

Karen, 38, a nurse at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, wanted to raise money for the charity Mind.

She organised for family, friends and colleagues – aged from 10 to 63 – to ride 30 miles from Cramlington to Warkworth, where Shaun, who was 41, often enjoyed riding to and is buried.

The riders, who included the couple’s children, Shannon, 17, Nissi, 13, and 10-year-old Henry, have raised more than £1,000.

Karen said: “Anyone that knew Shaun well will appreciate how much cycling meant to him. He loved nothing better than getting out on his bike to escape from reality and to feel free from any cares in the world.

“We always talked about joining him and cycling up to Warkworth but unfortunately this never took place before Shaun sadly passed away.

“Because of Shaun’s love for the Northumberland countryside, he is eventually at peace in the beautiful village of Warkworth.”

Karen added: “Anyone with mental health problems should have somewhere to turn, to get the support they need and the respect they deserve and not suffer in silence.

“Sadly it’s too late for Shaun.”

“We were overwhelmed with the support from everyone who took part and delighted with the response and donations along the way.”