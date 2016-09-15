Have you seen seen missing Ashington woman?

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing Ashington woman.

Julie Cordon, 53, from North Seaton, has been reported as missing by her family - she was last seen at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

She is described as white, 5' 9" tall, slim build with long, straight hair and a fringe. Julie drives a black Renault Megane convertible with the registration OW60 GVP.

Police are concerned for Julie's welfare and are asking her to make contact with them, or for anyone who recognises her or her car to call police straightaway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 517 14/09/16.