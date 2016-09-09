Head shave raises cash for charity

A Blyth woman’s sponsored head shave for Macmillan Cancer Support raised a total of £1,400.

Tracy Turner had it done on the date when her dad, Bob Brown, would have turned 70. He died on January 4, 2015, after an 18-month battle with lung cancer.

Tracy Turner pictured after the charity head shave.

He loved playing snooker and pool for many years and he was the long-time treasurer for the Blyth and District Pool League.

His daughter thanked the pool league members and customers at the Kings Arms, Percy Arms, High Street Social Club and “everyone else around the doors in Cowpen and Bebside in Blyth” for their donations.

Tracy added: “My two children, mam, sister and husband Andrew, who shaved my hair off, were there and no tears were shed, just laughter, although my mam said she had tears when she released balloons for my dad’s birthday.”