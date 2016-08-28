Heavy rain shuts Tall Ships car park

The south car park for the Tall Ships Regatta is closed today due to heavy rain.

Visitors must use the north car park. All park and ride highway signs will direct motorists to the north car park, which is hard standing.

All pre-purchased event parking tickets are valid for the north car park.

Despite the rain, the event is fully open today from 10am to 10pm and from 10am to 5pm on Monday.

For the latest from the Tall Ships event, follow our live blog, http://www.newspostleader.co.uk/live/event?2291187www.newspostleader.co.uk/live/event?2291187

