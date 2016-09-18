Homes are snapped up

Homes are being snapped up on a new Blyth development.

Taylor Wimpey North East say there is a lot of interest in the Crofton Grange development in Blyth.

Karl Morton, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “Crofton Grange really is the perfect place for first time buyers to take their inaugural steps onto the property ladder.

“All of the properties on the development can be bought utilising financial schemes, such as the Government-backed Help to Buy incentive, which makes the property market more accessible by allowing eligible buyers to purchase a new home worth up to £600,000 with just a five per cent deposit.”

