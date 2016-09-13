Injured crewman rescued from moored boat

An injured crewman had to be brought ashore in a rescue involving three organisations.

Paramedics, Blyth RNLI and Coastguard teams were called to Wimbourne Quay, Blyth, yesterday (Monday) after reports of a casualty injured on a moored vessel.

The crewman was able to be taken off the boat and taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.04pm. We dispatched our Hazardous Area Response Team and an ambulance.

“The Coastguard assisted us in getting onto the vessel.”

A spokesperson for Blyth Coastguard Team said: “The team were paged along with Blyth RNLI and HART to Wimborne Quay to a report of a casualty injured aboard a vessel moored along side.

“The team stood by to give assistance to the ambulance service whilst the casualty was brought ashore and transferred him to an ambulance for transport to hospital.”