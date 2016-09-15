Kit help is a perfect fit

A junior football team has netted a new kit thanks to the generosity of a Cramlington business.

Family-owned Moody Logistics and Storage has sponsored the kit for Wideopen Juniors’ under 14 team after being approached for support by employee Mark Fisher.

Mark, who was voted Moody’s driver of the year by colleagues, has coached the football side for five seasons and his son plays for the team.

Moody Logistics business development director Caroline Moody said: “It is very important for us to support our local community.

“This sponsorship seemed like the perfect fit for the company – not only are we supporting our local football team, but also supporting one of our employees.

“Mark asked if we could help as the boys were all growing out of their kit and they couldn’t afford to replace it.”