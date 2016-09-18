Local wrestler set for home show

Wrestling fans are being invited to see a local star in action.

Young and old are invited to the World Wide Wrestling League’s upcoming Live American Style Wrestling event.

It is taking place on Thursday, September 22, at Bedlington Social Club and among the line-up is Bedlington star The Assassin, who will be battling Pakistan’s Asad Ali.

Doors open at 6.30pm with the first fight at 7pm.

Tickets – available from the club or www.W3Lwrestling.come – are £13, concession £11 or £37 for a family of four.

Headlining the event will be popular TV star Grado.

Also in action will be the ladies of W3L as former women’s champions collide, with Belfast’s Leah Owens taking on Edinburgh’s Sara.