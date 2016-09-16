Lottery winner plans Vegas trip

A lottery winner is hoping for a dream holiday to Las Vegas to see Celine Dion.

Dawn Lowes won £25,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery after her postcode – NE63 0QU – was drawn as a winner.

Dawn, of Hawthorn Road, could not believe it when there was a knock on her door to tell her she had won.

She said: “It was just an absolutely amazing feeling. When I realised I’d won I thought it was maybe going to be one or two thousand, but when that cheque came out for £25,000 I was just over moon!

“I have two sons and both are engaged so I think quite a bit of this will be going towards the wedding pot.

“If there’s a bit left over, I’m going to Las Vegas next year so the win means I’ll be able to make my dream come true to see Celine Dion live in concert.

“It was so easy to play with People’s Postcode Lottery – it’s just a direct debit. And of course it’s win-win because I know by playing I’m also supporting lots of charities too.”

Judie McCourt, People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, said: “It was so lovely to get back to the north east and meet Dawn.

“I’m absolutely thrilled for her and obviously terribly jealous that she’s going to see Celine!

“Congratulations to her and always, thank you so much for playing and supporting so many amazing charities.”

More than £135million has been raised to date by players for good causes. A project players have supported near Ashington is Tyne Rivers Trust who received £2,990 in 2016 for their Salmon and Mayfly in the Classroom project.

