Marathon runners clock up more than 4,000 miles between them

An intrepid group of runners will next month clock up more than 4,218 miles on Britain’s most beautiful marathon route.

When the 23 stalwarts cross the finish line at the Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon, they will have each completed every one of the seven annual runs.

As well as having completed more than 183 miles each, the runners will individually have climbed in excess of 4,800metres around Kielder – the height of Mont Blanc in the Alps.

The runners, who hail from across the North East and as far afield as Norwich, Lancashire, South Yorkshire and Scotland, were among 27 who completed the marathon for an impressive sixth time last year.

Race director Steve Cram said: “For many people, simply visiting Kielder is addictive, so, for a runner, the opportunity to compete in these stunning surroundings on an annual basis is fantastic.

“But, just because it is enjoyable, that doesn’t take away from the amazing achievement of having completed six Kielder Marathons and coming back for more. To have 23 people taking on their seventh Kielder Marathon in 2016 is a fantastic reflection of how great this event is and what an important part of competitors’ running calendars it has become.”

David Ailano, from South Shields, is one of those taking part for the seventh time and returns each year for the scenery.

He said: “If it’s cloudy, it’s spectacular, if it’s sunny, it’s spectacular. If you get there early in the morning it’s crisp and there is a bit of fog and mist on the water and then the sun comes out and warms you up. I love the course, it’s off-road, it’s just a bit of everything.”

The 23 seven-timers are Susanne Hunter, Cramlington; Steffen Haugk, Whitley Bay; Adele Lonsdale, Whitley Bay; Davina Lonsdale, Whitley Bay; Bryan Thompson, North Shields; Keith Jackson, Coldstream; David Ailano, South Shields; Tony Allen, Sunderland; Andrew Beniams; Hexham; Matt Cawood, Newton, Stocksfield; Shaun Dunlop; Gateshead; Simon Mowbray, Sunderland; Louise Outterson, Sunderland; Keith Robson, Wideopen; Nathan Sankar, Newcastle; Paul Stainthorpe, Ryton; Susan Wilson, Rowlands Gill; David Greensmith, Redcar; Tony Britt, Norwich; John Campbell, Bathgate, Scotland; Paul Campbell, Bathgate, Scotland; John Moss, Barnsley; and Alison Wolstenholme, Lancashire.

The marathon, which circumnavigates the largest man made lake in Northern Europe, is run by Events of the North, a company led by Olympians Steve Cram and Allison Curbishley, in conjunction with Northumbrian Water, Active Northumberland, and Northumberland County Council.

David Hall, head of leisure strategy at Northumbrian Water, said: “We are proud to once again be hosting the Kielder Marathon, the most beautiful marathon in the world. The weekend of events helps make the great outdoors accessible to a wide range of competitors across the weekend and showcases this stunning part of the country to the wider world. It’s no surprise that so many runners want to come back each year and run the route again and again.”

County Councillor Val Tyler, cabinet member for the arts, leisure and culture, said: “To be able to complete any marathon once is an amazing achievement, but to return on a further seven occasions tells you how much people must really love running at Kielder. The magnificent surroundings make this arguably the most beautiful running location in the country and I would like to wish all of the competitors the best of luck as they tackle it again this year.”

The Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 2, on day two of the Kielder Sporting Weekend. The weekend also includes the Kielder 10k, Kielder Run Bike Run, Kielder Half Marathon and Kielder Junior Runs.

More details of all of these events are available at www.kieldermarathon.com