Mayor believes Tall Ships will put Blyth back on the map

The Mayor of Blyth believes the Tall Ships Regatta will put the town back on the map.

Coun Margaret Parker believes the event will really benefit the town in the future.

A packed quayside. Picture by Stacey Turnbull

She said: "Everybody complains about Blyth being poor and shoddy.

"We have been making improvements for the last few years and hopefully this will give us the boost we will need to put us back on the map.

"We hope to have a good time and keep happy memories for the next few years."

Businesses are getting behind the biggest event Northumberland has ever hosted.

Ean Parsons, chief executive of Parsons Containers Group, said: "It is a great opportunity for us as an independent business in the North East to get a higher profile, and it boosts our business, employment and growth."

Blyth was bustling with thousands of people again for the second day of the North Sea Tall Ships Regatta.

Almost 30 of the largest and most spectacular Tall Ships in the world have sailed into Blyth for the four-day festival before setting off on their voyage to Gothenburg, Sweden, on Monday.

