Missing Northumberland teen found

Northumberland teenager Chloe Palmer, who was reported missing five days ago, has been found after a police appeal for help.

Chloe Palmer, 15, from Brinkburn Avenue in Cramlington, was reported missing on Thursday, September 1, but has now been found safe and well.

Northumbria Police issued an appeal yesterday (Monday) afternoon after she was believed to have travelled to the Darlington area. They have thanked the public for their assistance.

