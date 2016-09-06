Mobile app improving Northumberland streets

A new mobile phone app will make it easier for residents to report issues affecting their local community.

The mobile app, ‘MyStreet Northumberland’, was designed by the Safer Northumberland Partnership and Improving Croft and Cowpen Quay (ICCQ) using feedback from the recent “12 Streets” campaign which focused on identifying issues affecting twelve streets in Cowpen Quay and putting in long-term solutions.

Representatives from Northumberland County Council, ICCQ and volunteers from street reps, police cadets and the Special Constabulary working with Blyth Neighbourhood Policing Team formed the ‘Project Merlin Group’, to feedback their findings and came up with the idea of developing the ‘MyStreet Northumberland’ app. Residents can download the new app and use it to access information on a number of problems such as anti-social behaviour, noise, litter, street lighting and roads all in one place. From here, app users can access advice or report specific incidents to the council who will work with services and partners to support residents.

Councillor Liz Simpson, deputy business chair at Northumberland County Council and chair of Safer Northumberland, said: “It’s so important that people feel happy and safe in their local community and enjoy where they live.

“While Northumberland has low levels of crime and disorder, we know there are issues that affect people’s quality of life and it’s important communities can easily access advice and report anything they’re worried about.”

Funded by Safer Northumberland and developed by On/trac, the app is free to download onto iPhone, Android, Windows and Blackberry devices by searching ‘MyStreet Northumberland’ in the app store.

Councillor Kath Nisbett, local ward councillor and chair of the ICCQ said: “We have worked closely with partners, volunteers, residents and communities to find out what matters most in our communities and develop an app which will allow us to provide support where it’s needed most.”

“It’s great to see the app launched here in Blyth and I’m confident it’s going to make a positive difference in our county.”

Choosing to report an incident will direct app users to the council’s online reporting system.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Jon Bensley said: “This is a really good idea and will make reporting issues to the council or other non police organisations much faster. It doesn’t replace 101 or 999 and if you do need a police response please call us.”

Anyone with information or concerns about crime or disorder where they live should contact their local neighbourhood policing team on 101. You should always call 999 when it’s an emergency.