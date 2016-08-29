More 100th celebrations

A male voice choir is getting ready for further celebrations to mark its centenary year.

Ashington and District Male Voice Choir has already had an exciting year, performing for the first time in Alnwick Garden at the Duchess of Northumberland’s Garden Party and staging its centenary concert at the Northumberland Church of England Academy.

Now the group, which has been in operation since 1916, is preparing for its next concert on September 1.

It will be performing at Bomarsund Welfare, and has only two rehearsals before the first of the autumn concerts.

It will entertain at St Bede’s Roman Catholic Church in Bedlington on Tuesday, September 13.

A fairly busy autumn programme leads into a very busy December and Christmas schedule, which shows the popularity of the community choir, with members giving their time to help many local charitable organisations.

A number of new members have been attracted to the choir in the last 12 months and the committee would be delighted to welcome more. There are no auditions and members are not expected to be able read music, but there must be an enthusiasm to give it a try.

To find out more visit www.ashingtonmalevoicechoir.org